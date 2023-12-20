New Delhi, December 20: The pursuit by Delhi Police to apprehend the mastermind behind the creation of deepfake profiles featuring actor Rashmika Mandanna is still going on. Despite tracking down four suspects, it has been revealed that they were merely uploaders and not the actual creators of the fraudulent videos, an official said on Wednesday.

The video depicted a different woman in a black outfit entering an elevator. The alleged perpetrator purportedly employed AI editing techniques to superimpose Mandana's face onto the original woman's face in the video. Rashmika Mandanna Deepfake Case: Delhi Police Track Down Four Suspects, Hunt On for Key Conspirator.

“Police had asked Meta to disclose the URL of the Instagram account responsible for sharing the aforementioned 'deepfake' video on social media in November, however, few queries were answered,” said a source.

The FIR in the case is registered under sections 465 (forgery) and 469 (forgery for the purpose of harming reputation) of the Indian Penal Code. It also invokes sections 66C and 66E of the Information Technology Act. Rashmika Mandanna Responds to Her Viral Deepfake Video at Animal Pre-Release Event; Actress Says 'We’ve Normalised' Such Scandals (Watch Video).

This legal action was prompted by a complaint from the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), which took suo-moto cognizance of the 'deepfake' video involving the Indian actress. "After our notice, Delhi Police have registered an FIR in the @IAmRashmika fake video case. The accused will be arrested soon," DCW chief Swati Maliwal had written on X.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 20, 2023 10:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).