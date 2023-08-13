Mumbai, August 13: In a bid to prevent the spread of diseases caused by rats, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMS) has reportedly killed over 27,000 rats in the last four months. Rats cause several diseases, including plague, leptospirosis and other bacterial disease spread through the urine of infected animals. In a special drive, the NMMC killed over 27,521 rats in the past four months.

The mass killing of rats comes as the city sees an increase in the number of rats over the years. The rat menace not only risked spreading diseases but also caused problems for the residents, especially during the monsoon, reports the Hindustan Times. Hence, the civic body created a special rodent control department to control the menace. Rat Menace in Mumbai Hospitals: BMC To Undertake Rodent Killing Mission in Hospital Premises and Surrounding Areas.

As per the civic body's data, the department workers have killed nearly 15 lakh rats since April 2014. Regarding the rate menace, Rajesh Narvekar, municipal commissioner, said, "Our personnel have killed 27,521 rats in four months from April to July. To further curb the menace, poison tablets are also being placed at locations where they are present in large numbers."

Speaking further, he said that they are using cages and also spraying techniques to target and kill rats in the Goathan and slum areas where food and other waste are dumped in drains and nullahs. He said that food and other wastes help the rodents to survive. Narvekar also urged citizens of these areas to keep their houses and areas clean. "Lack of food and hygienic conditions will help curb the rat menace," he added. Pothole-Free Mumbai: BMC Launches Citywide Road Concretisation Program.

The rate menace has been a growing concern in the NMMC areas as rats multiply quickly. The municipal commissioner also said that the fight against the rat menace has to be continuous. He has urged local residents to cooperate for the drive to succeed.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 13, 2023 02:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).