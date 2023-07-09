Mumbai, July 9: The Pesticides Department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has initiated a comprehensive rat eradication campaign in the medical facilities managed by the civic body, as well as the surrounding areas after an unexpected visit from a senior health official. “We have started a special drive to kill rats in hospital premises and surrounding areas. This drive will not only take place in hospitals but across 24 wards of the city,” reported FPJ citing Chetan Chaubal, head of the Pesticides Department.

Following the discovery of rats inside a hospital visited by a senior health official, the BMC's Pesticides Department undertook rat killing mission to eradicate the rodent population. The drive will be subsequently implemented in four medical colleges, 18 suburban hospitals, and 29 maternity homes throughout the city. Pothole-Free Mumbai: BMC Launches Citywide Road Concretisation Program.

It should be noted that rodents are a menace as they pose the threat of diseases like hantavirus, leptospirosis, etc. They pose a threat as they can transmit diseases, damage infrastructure, contaminate sterile areas, and compromise overall hygiene standards. Effective control measures are necessary to ensure a safe and sanitary healthcare environment. Mumbai: BMC Releases List of 226 Dilapidated Buildings in C-1 Category Ahead of Monsoon Season.

At present, the BMC offers a payment of Rs 23 for the elimination of each rat, but this compensation is granted only upon reaching a monthly target of no less than 50 rats. To fulfil this task, the civic body has enlisted the services of the Night Rat Killers organisation. Besides, the Pesticide Department has also instructed to adopt a 4D formula in hospitals as well as at home, such as denying entry, denying shelter (no place to hide), denying food and destruction or elimination.

