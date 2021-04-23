New Delhi, April 23: In two separate operations, the inter-state cell of the Crime Branch have arrested four people for the alleged black marketing of Remdesivir- the anti-viral drug used for the treatment of coronavirus, in Delhi. In one incident the police nabbed two accused, identified as Talwinder Singh a resident of Amritsar and Jitender Kumar, a resident of North Delhi, and three vials of the drug were recovered from them, as per report. Remdesivir Black Marketing: 3 Arrested in Indore for Selling COVID-19 Drug in Black Market.

"During questioning, they disclosed that they are operating a gang in major cities and supplying Remdesivir at a cost between Rs 25,000 and Rs 40,000,” Monika Bhardwaj, DCP Crime Branch, told the Indian Express. The duo reportedly supplied Remdesivir across the country through a Chandni Chowk based courier company and were able to charge Rs 2,000 as commission in a single vial. Remdesivir Black Marketing: 3 People Arrested From Mira Road, Stock Worth Rs 2.25 Lakh Seized.

In an another incident, the police arrested two more accused, identified as Mohammed Shoaib and Mohan Kumar, for alleged black marketing of Remdesivir injections. A total of 10 vials were recovered from them, as reported by the Indian Express.

The black marketing and hoarding of the Remdesivir amid the steep rise in demand for the drug owing to the increase in coronavirus cases in the country. Facing shortage, people are turning to black markets and illegal ways to procure Remdesivir for the treatment of COVID-19.

