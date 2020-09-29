Mumbai, September 29: BMC on Monday got 1,000 vials of remdesivir for distribution at some of its hospitals. According to a Times of India, Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner informed that BMC had placed an order for 8,000 remdesivir vials but got 1,000 for immediate use. It is expected that the remaining vials will be delivered soon.

Over the last few weeks, there were reports of a shortage of remdesivir in the market in Mumbai, which led to problems being faced in hospitals. BMC conducts 12,000 tests on an average every day. About 80 percent of these tests are RT-PCR, and the remaining are antigen tests. Remdesivir And Plasma Therapies Are Not to Be Encouraged As Treatment of COVID-19, Says Harsh Vardhan.

According to the Mumbai Mirror report on Monday, SevenHills Hospital, one of the largest Covid-19 care facilities in the city, had only 15 vials of Remdesivir left. The hospital has 1,187 patients and needs at least 150 vials every day.

