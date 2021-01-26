New Delhi, January 26: India is celebrating its 72nd Republic Day today. The Republic Day Parade at Rajpath will begin at 9 am. With Covid-19 protocols in place and the protesting farmers’ tractor march scheduled in the national capital, there are several activities planned for today.

On the occasion of Republic Day today, PM Narendra Modi, Piyush Goyal, Amit Shah and others have wished people. Republic Day 2021 Messages in Hindi & HD Photos: WhatsApp Status, Patriotic Quotes, SMS, GIFs, Greetings, Images, Wallpapers and Wishes To Share With Family and Friends.

Here's PM Modi wishing people on Republic Day 2021:

देशवासियों को गणतंत्र दिवस की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। जय हिंद! Wishing all the people of India a Happy #RepublicDay. Jai Hind! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 26, 2021

Piyush Goyal's message on Republic Day:

As we commemorate 72nd #RepublicDay, let us remember all those individuals who gave us a Constitution that ensures well-being of all citizens. This is a day to celebrate our nation's sovereignty & spirit of being Indian. 72वें गणतंत्र दिवस पर सभी देशवासियों को मेरी शुभकामनायें। pic.twitter.com/s3PZrWAqYf — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) January 26, 2021

Amit Shah's message:

‘गणतंत्र दिवस’ भारत की बहुरंगी विविधता और समृद्ध सांस्‍कृतिक विरासत का प्रतीक है। मैं उन सभी महान विभूतियों का स्मरण करता हूँ, जिनके संघर्ष से 1950 में आज के दिन हमारा संविधान लागू हुआ और साथ ही उन सभी वीरों को नमन करता हूँ जिन्होंने अपने शौर्य से भारतीय गणतंत्र की रक्षा की है। pic.twitter.com/OxlWA7kmUY — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 26, 2021

On account of the pandemic, the spectator size too has been reduced to 25,000 from around 1.25 lakh last year. The parade of children who receive bravery awards will also be missing. The size of marching contingents has been reduced from 144 to 96 among some of the major changes done this year.

Greeting the nation on the eve of India’s 72nd Republic Day, President Ram Nath Kovind, in his address, acknowledged the hardships of farmers and Army, who are working towards contributing to food security and border security to our nation.

