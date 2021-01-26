Republic Day 2021 Messages in Hindi & HD Photos: India is all set to celebrate its 72nd Republic Day on January 26, 2021. This day marks the celebration of the institution of the Indian Constitution. Republic Day, as the name suggests, celebrates India officially becoming a sovereign national republic. Republic Day 2021 is sure to be an eventful celebration with national parades and special events organised across the country. People also enjoy celebrating this national holiday by sharing Happy Republic Day wishes and messages in Hindi, Republic Day 201 WhatsApp Stickers and Happy 72nd Republic Day Facebook Status Pictures with friends and family.

The Indian Constitution was adopted by the Indian Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949. However, it only went into effect on January 26 in 1950, replacing the Government of India act of 1935. The date of January 26 plays immense significance in India’s independence struggle and this is the reason that January 26 came to be known as Republic Day. In 1929, the Indian National Congress declared Purna Swaraj or Complete Independence as opposed to the Dominion status that the British had offered.

This declaration of independence increased the moment of India’s freedom fight significantly. The idea of Purna Swaraj is at the core of making India in the post-independent era. This is the reason that the Republic Day celebrations are so crucial. As we prepare to celebrate our 72nd Republic Day, here are some Happy Republic Day wishes and messages, Republic Day 201 WhatsApp Stickers and Happy 72nd Republic Day Facebook Status Pictures that you can share online.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Khushnaseeb Hai Wo Jo Watan Par Mit Jate Hain, Markar Bhi Woh Log Amar Ho Jate Hain, Dil Se Tumko Naman Hain Karte, Yeh Aajad Watan Jo Dilaya Hai. Gantantra Diwas Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Teen Rango Ka Bana Tiranga, Nirmal Ganga Ki Dhara, Sabki Aankhon Ka Tara, Oonche Oonche Parbat, Neel Gagan Hai Nyara, Duniya Mein Sabse Hai Pyara Bharat Desh Humara. Gantantra Diwas Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Dil Ek Hai, Ek Hai Jaan, Humari Hindustan Humara Hai, Hum Iski Shaan Hai. Gantantra Diwas Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Watan Se Khoobsurat Koi Sanam Nahi Hota, Tirange Se Khoobsurat Koi Kafan Nahin Hota. Gantantra Diwas Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Yeh Nafrat Buri Hai, Na Paalo Ise Dilon Mein, Khalish Hai, Nikalo Ise, Na Tera, Na Mera, Na Iska, Na Uska, Yeh Sabka Watan Hai, Bacha Lo Use, Jai Hind. Gantantra Diwas Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye!

WhatsApp Message Reads: One Nation, One Vision, One Identity! “No Nation Is Perfect, It Needs To Be Made Perfect.” Happy Republic Day

Every year, on Republic Day we have the iconic Republic Day parade in the national capital of Delhi. Schools, colleges and various other institutions and government offices also celebrate this day by hoisting the national flag, organising events and cultural fests that commemorate India’’s vivacious spirit and help us soak in all the national pride. We hope that this Republic Day, India is one step closer to becoming the country that the makers of our constitution aspired it to be. Happy 72nd Republic Day!

