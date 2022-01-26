New Delhi, January 27: India celebrates its 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday. This year, the Republic Day celebrations began on January 23, with the central government marking the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a hologram statue of Bose at the India Gate in the national capital to commence the week-long Republic Day celebration. Republic Day Parade 2022 Live Streaming: Watch Live Telecast Of January 26 R-Day Parade On Official YouTube Channel Of PIB India.

This year, the Republic Day Parade will commence at 10:30 am, instead of the earlier timing of 10 am, with President Ram Nath Kovind taking the salute. The main attraction of Republic Day celebrations is the annual parade which begins at Rajpath, Delhi, and ends at the India Gate. The ceremonious event showcases India's cultural and social heritage, parades, and airshows by the Indian Army, Indian Navy, and Indian Air Force. However, only double vaccinated adults are allowed to attend the parade this year. Republic Day 2022: Here Are Few Lesser-Known Facts About What Happened on January 26.

A total of 21 tableaux will be showcased at the Republic Day 2022 parade. Out of the total tableaux, 12 will be from 12 states and union territories, and the remaining nine from various ministries. "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" is the overarching theme for the tableaux. The theme is meant to commemorate 75 years of Independence of the country.

Live Streaming of Republic Day Parade 2021 on Youtube Channel of DD News:

The Government of India has included various significantly new initiatives for the Gantantra Diwas celebrations this year as compared to previous years. This year, cadets from the National Cadet Corps will visit and provide a “plaque of gratitude” to the next of kin of soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation and have their names mentioned on the National War Memorial. Also, Governors and Lieutenant Governors have been asked to invite a more diverse set of guests for their home functions, this could include achievers in different fields, those who made exemplary contributions to society during the time of COVID-19, and others. The government, however, has dropped "Abide With Me" which was Mahatma Gandhi’s favourite hymn from the ceremony which used to be played at the end on January 29. Republic Day 2022 Date in India: Why Is Gantantra Diwas Celebrated on January 26? Know History and Significance of the National Festival.

An epic ‘Drone Show’ using 1,000 indigenously made drones have been conceptualised, designed, and choreographed this year. The grand finale and the most iconic segment of the parade, the FlyPast, will witness 75 aircraft/helicopters of the Indian Air Force displaying a number of formations, as part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

