Mumbai, March 11: In a strange incident, a tribal girl reportedly called off her marriage after the groom failed to pay dowry in Telangana's Hyderabad. The groom and his family left the venue and approached the police station after the bride did not show up. However, the wedding was called off after two families sorted out the matter. According to a report published by the Times of India, the wedding was scheduled in Ghatkesar on Thursday.

The wedding hall was decorated and full of all the guests. However, the wedding buzz was killed as the girl denied to take nuptial vows. According to the reports, the girl demanded over Rs 2 lakh as per the tribe's custom of 'reverse dowry'. The girl, a native of Aswaraopet village in Bhadradri Kothagudem, had travelled all the way to Ghatkesar for the ceremony. Karnataka: Groom Cancels Wedding After Woman’s Face Gets Disfigured During Makeup, Beautician Detained For Questioning.

The groom and his family were left in shock when the bride did not show up on the stage. They went to the hotel where the bride's family was staying and sought explanation. They were surprised after learning that the bride has demanded more money. The groom's family went to the cops and the bride's family was called for discussion. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: After Two Pheras Bride Calls Off Wedding, Says Groom Too Dark.

However, the wedding was cancelled after the families sorted out the matter among themselves. According to the police, no complaint was lodged and no one was booked. The police said that the bride was not interested to get married and that is why she came up with a demand for more dowry.

