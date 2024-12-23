Rewa, December 23: In a perplexing turn of events, a widow's unusual request has left authorities in a state of shock in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh. Following the sudden death of her husband, Jitendra Singh Gaharwar, in a road accident, Neha Singh demanded that her late husband's "sperm be preserved." This request, made just hours after the accident, was intended to allow her to have a child through modern reproductive methods despite his passing. However, the request was denied due to the time-sensitive nature of sperm preservation.

According to a Navbharat Times report, Neha Singh, who was married to Jitendra Singh Gaharwar just seven months ago, faced an unimaginable loss when her husband tragically died in a road accident on December 19. In the midst of her grief, Neha approached the authorities at Sanjay Gandhi Medical College Hospital in Rewa with an unusual request. She asked the medical staff to preserve her husband's sperm, hoping to use assisted reproductive techniques to have a child in the future. Gwalior Road Accident: 3 Killed, 2 Injured As Car Hits Divider, Breaks Into Pieces in Madhya Pradesh.

However, as reported by Jagran, Neha's request was met with difficulty due to the time-sensitive nature of sperm preservation. Doctors explained that more than 24 hours had passed since Jitendra's death, and it was not possible to collect and preserve sperm after this period. Despite this explanation, Neha insisted that she had made her request immediately after the accident, but no action was taken. Khargone Road Accident: 4 Killed, 21 Injured As Speeding Bus Overturns at Jiratpura Crossing in Madhya Pradesh (Watch Video).

The situation escalated as Neha continued to insist on her demand, which led to a delay in the post-mortem of Jitendra’s body. As reported by Navbharat Times, the post-mortem was only conducted two days after the accident due to the complications surrounding Neha’s request. Eventually, after much discussion and persuasion by medical staff, Neha agreed to proceed with the post-mortem, and the body was handed over to the family for the final rites.

