Hyderabad, February 16: Parents in Telangana’s Bachupally are expressing concern over a significant hike in school fees. A recent social media post revealed that a prominent school in the area increased its fees by a staggering 65% for a child transitioning from nursery to LKG. The fees surged from INR 2.3 lakh in the 2023 academic year to INR 3.7 lakh in 2024.

According to a report in TOI, the school administration justified the increase, citing a shift to an IB curriculum. However, parents argue that the hike is burdensome, especially as the fee for a child in class 4 at the same school is only INR 50,000 less. Bihar: CBSE Cancels Registration of 26 Schools in State Over Lack of Facilities.

The post has sparked widespread concern among other parents, with many echoing similar apprehensions. Despite the availability of more economical options in CBSE schools, parents argue that the fees charged are often unreasonable. Coimbatore Shocker: Unable To Pay Daughter's School Fee, Distraught Father Snatches Gold Chain in Peelamedu, Caught and Thrashed by Locals; Arrested.

School administrators defend the fee hikes as necessary due to rising market rates for teacher salaries. “Most schools have increased fees by 8%-10% this year. This adjustment is warranted due to the rising market rates for teacher salaries. We must offer competitive salaries to retain experienced staff, especially with the proliferation of schools, to prevent a talent drain. Human resources constitute the largest portion of the fee hike,” said Sunir Nagi, a principal of a city school and treasurer of Hyderabad Sahodaya Schools Complex (HSSC), an association of CBSE schools in the city.

