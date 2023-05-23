Lucknow, May 23: In a remarkable turn of events, a bride embarked on a pursuit covering a distance of 20 kilometres to chase down the groom, who attempted to flee from their wedding ceremony in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly. The bride's unwavering determination paid off as she successfully caught the groom and brought him back to the wedding venue in Bareilly.

According to media reports, after a romantic relationship of over two-and-a-half years, the woman and the man, a resident of Badaun district, finally decided to get married. Following extensive negotiations between their families, a date was set, and the couple planned to tie the knot on Sunday at the Bhuteshwar Nath Temple. Punjab: Wedding Venue Turns Into Fighting Ring After Clash Erupts Over Dowry Demand in Fazilka (Watch Video).

However, the groom failed to arrive at the wedding venue on time. All dressed up in bridal attire, the bride anxiously awaited his arrival. Finally, she decided to contact her fiancé. However, on the phone call, the man said he was en route to Budaun to pick up his mother. Suspecting something was wrong, the woman swiftly acted upon hearing his excuse. Bihar: Bride Calls Off Wedding After Drunk Man Forgets to Attend His Own Wedding in Bhagalpur (Watch Video).

Without wasting a moment, she pursued him and successfully intercepted him near Bhimora police station, approximately 20 km from Bareilly, just as he was about to board a bus. A dramatic scene unfolded on the road before the couple returned to the temple and exchanged their wedding vows. The couple's marriage was solemnised at the Bhimora temple in the presence of both families.

