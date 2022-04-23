Kiev, April 23: Ukrainian Presidential Advisor Mykhailo Podolyak has said Kiev will complete the talks on security guarantees with partner countries within a week, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported.

"Weapons supplies, closure of the sky, military consultations and means for the rapid purchase of additional weapons are important for us. I think that these issues can be completed within a week," Podolyak added on Friday. Russia-Ukraine War: President Putin Orders Troops To Block Azovstal Plant in Mariupol.

On April 16, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the UK, the US, Italy and Turkey showed their willingness to join the creation of a system of security guarantees for Ukraine, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Advisors to the leaders of Poland, Germany, France and Israel reportedly have expressed readiness to discuss a list of security guarantees for Ukraine, the report said.

At the peace talks with Russia in Istanbul, Turkey in March, Kiev proposed to sign a new international treaty on security guarantees, which enshrines obligations for the guarantor countries to provide Ukraine with military assistance in the event of an attack.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 23, 2022 08:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).