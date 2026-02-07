Thiruvalla, February 7: Kerala police have arrested at least three individuals, including a notorious repeat offender, in connection with the gang-rape of a spa employee in Pathanamthitta district. The assault allegedly took place on February 1 after the establishment’s owner refused to pay "goonda tax" (extortion money) demanded by a local criminal gang. The victim, who initially hesitated to come forward, provided a formal statement to the police earlier this week, leading to the identification of six suspects.

The Incident and Extortion Demands

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. at the Luxe Luminery Wellness Spa in Manjadi, Thiruvalla. The prime accused, identified as 29-year-old Subin Alexander, known locally as "Marana Subin", had reportedly been harassing the spa management for several days. Kerala Spa Rape Case: Investigation in Spa Employee Se*ual Assault Case Expands to Police Over Nexus Allegations.

On the day of the assault, Subin and his associates allegedly demanded INR 50,000 from the spa owner. When the owner refused the demand, the gang forcibly entered the premises. The FIR states that Subin dragged a female employee into an adjacent room at knife-point, where he and his accomplices s*xually assaulted her. The attackers also reportedly filmed the act and took selfies to further intimidate the victim. Spa Employee Gang-Raped by 6 Men in Kerala's Thiruvalla After Extortion Money Refusal; Attackers Filmed Assault, Took Selfies, 2 Arrested.

Police Investigation and Arrests

The Pathanamthitta police launched an investigation after CCTV footage of the suspects at the spa surfaced online. Following the victim's testimony, police conducted raids and arrested Subin Alexander and two accomplices, including 38-year-old Berlin Das.

The arrest of the prime accused was marked by further violence. When officers attempted to take Subin into custody, he reportedly unleashed a dog on the police team, resulting in injuries to a Sub-Inspector and a Civil Police Officer. Both officers required medical treatment following the encounter.

Criminal Background of the Accused

Subin Alexander is described by authorities as a "high-risk repeat offender." He currently has 11 criminal cases registered against him at the Thiruvalla police station, ranging from attempted murder and theft to the destruction of public property. He was previously booked under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities Prevention Act (KAAPA) and had only recently been released on bail.

Ongoing Search for Remaining Suspects

While three suspects are currently in custody and have been remanded by the court, a manhunt continues for the remaining three members of the gang who are believed to be absconding. Police officials stated that the gang also stole approximately INR 2,500 from the spa and assaulted another customer who was present during the time of the incident.

Authorities have assured that the investigation is ongoing and that they are working to apprehend the remaining suspects involved in the crime.

