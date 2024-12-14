Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking in the Lok Sabha during a debate on the Constitution’s 75th anniversary, expressed gratitude to the framers of the Constitution and the people of India for upholding its principles. He said that India’s democracy was not born in 1950 but is rooted in the nation’s ancient heritage. “India is the mother of democracy,” PM Modi said, highlighting how the Constitution has guided India to remarkable progress. He praised the foresight of the Constitution’s makers, who acknowledged India’s rich cultural legacy, fostering a democracy celebrated worldwide. PM Modi Speech in Lok Sabha Live Streaming: Watch Online Telecast as Prime Minister Narendra Modi Replies to Debate on Constitution in Parliament.

PM Modi Speech in Lok Sabha

#WATCH | Constitution Debate | In Lok Sabha, PM Narendra Modi says, "This achievement of 75 years is not ordinary, it is extraordinary. India's Constitution has brought us here by defeating the possibiltiies that were expressed for India at the time when the counrty attained… pic.twitter.com/pQPV7fAKDS — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2024

#WATCH | Constitution Debate | In Lok Sabha, PM Narendra Modi says, "Constitution makers were aware. They didn't believe that India was born in 1947, that democracy in India started in 1950. They believed in the great tradition and culture here, they believed in the great… pic.twitter.com/pDInrV66dm — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2024

#WATCH | Constitution Debate | In Lok Sabha, PM Narendra Modi says, "India's democracy, its republican past has been very prosperous. This has been an insporation and that is why today, India is known as Mother of Democracy. We are not just a large democracy but also the Mother… pic.twitter.com/sKzVkCulfq — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2024

