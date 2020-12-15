New Delhi, December 15: India’s largest public-sector lender State Bank of India’s (SBI) NRI services will be down for two days, i.e. December 15 to 17. SBI on Tuesday took to Twitter to inform its customers about the development. The SBI services will be down due to maintenance activity. The bank requested its customers to bear with it as it resumes its services for NRIs.

The SBI, in a tweet, said, “We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we work towards improving our services to provide for an uninterrupted banking experience.” Along with the tweet, the public sector bank also shared an image stating, “Due to maintenance activity, NRI services through missed call and SMS will not be available from 15.12.2020 to 17.12.2020. We regret the inconvenience caused and request you to use the alternate digital platform.”

Tweet by SBI:

We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we work towards improving our services to provide for an uninterrupted banking experience.#SBI #StateBankOfIndia #Banking #ImportantNotice pic.twitter.com/lZambzupBz — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) December 15, 2020

Earlier this month, India’s largest public sector bank faced system outage. After customers complained about the outage on social media about the failure in processing transactions, SBI released a statement stating that its YONO mobile app was impacted due to system outage and the bank was working towards the restoration of services. Private lender HDFC also faced service outage this month.

