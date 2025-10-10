A powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.4 struck the Philippines on Friday, October 10. Several videos have surfaced on the internet showing the damage and destruction caused by the quake. One such video has captured the moment when earthquake tremors rattled a wedding venue in Davao del Norte. In the video going viral on social media, a wedding can be seen taking place in the church, the moment when earthquake tremors rattled a wedding venue. The couple and guests can be seen abandoning the stage and fleeing through a doorway along with other wedding guests. Earthquake in Philippines: Quake of Magnitude 7.4 Rocks Country, Tsunami Warning Issued.

7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Interrupts Wedding Ceremony

The moment a wedding was interrupted as the M7.4 earthquake hit the Philippines...👀 📍 Maniki, Kapalong, Davao del Nortepic.twitter.com/moIQiOoTqn — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) October 10, 2025

