Seelampur Locals Offer Food and Tea to Security Forces Deployed to Maintain Law and Order in North East Delhi

Security Personnel. (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, February 26: Residents of Seelampur, one of the worst affected areas in the violence that engulfed northeast Delhi, have in a gesture of solidarity been offering food and tea to the security forces deployed there.

Gaurav, who lives near Welcome Metro Station, told IANS: "We are taking care of all those people who are providing security in our areas. We are also offering food to needy people. Following the deteriorating situation, shops have been shut." NSA Ajit Doval Meets Locals in Violence-Hit North East Delhi, Says 'Inshallah Peace Will Prevail' (Watch Video).

"We are with them (security forces) and will serve them till they are here," he added. There has been heavy deployment of security forces including the police, CRPF, BSF and the RPF in the area.

However, on the fourth day on Wednesday since violent clashes erupted in northeast Delhi following protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, the situation started returning to normal. Delhi Violence: 'Can't Let Another 1984 Riots Happen', States High Court; Police Says Haven't Seen Kapil Mishra's Video.

The violent protests have claimed the lives of at least 22 people and left dozens injured. After the situation worsened on Saturday evening, shops were set on fire and people were looted by unidentified miscreants. Following this, Section 144 was imposed in some sensitive areas including Jafrabad, Maujpur and Seelampur.