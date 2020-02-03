Sensex, Nifty Remain Volatile After Stock Markets Slumped 1000 Points on Budget 2020 Day

Sensex building. File Image. (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, February 3: The Sensex has been trading on a volatile zone today after suffering sharp losses on Saturday as Budget 2020 disappointed the investors. The BSE Sensex was at 40,013, up 278 points Nifty, on the other hand, was at 11,743, up 81 points at 11:15 am. The stock market slumped 1000 points on Saturday following the Budget. Coronavirus Outbreak Fallout: Chinese Shares Fall 9 Percent As Markets Reopen After Lunar New Year Break.

Talking about the global markets, the Shanghai Composite index was impacted by the coronavirus scare, as it fell nearly 9 percent, while commodity prices also had a sharp fall on Monday. The market fell on the back of the negative sentiment that was built up for 10 days during the time when the markets were shut for the lunar new year break.

On Saturday, the S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty benchmark indices slumped to close at their lowest levels recorded since October 27. Majority of the Nifty sectoral indices were trading in the green on Monday around 11:15 am. Nifty Pharma, up over 1 per cent, gained the most. On the other hand, Nifty PSU Bank index was marginally down.