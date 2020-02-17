Shaheen Bagh Protests: Supreme Court Appoints Advocate Sanjay Hegde & Sadhana Ramachandran As Mediators to Talk to Protesters on Shifting Agitation to Another Venue

File image of Supreme Court. (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, February 17: The Supreme Court on Monday wanted the ongoing Shaheen Bagh agitations to be shifted to a different venue keeping in mind the inconvenience it was causing to the commuters. The Apex court further appointed Senior Advocate Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran as interlocutor, the one who could persuade and talk to Citizenship Amendment Act protesters at Shaheen Bagh. The Supreme Court on Monday fixed the matter for further hearing on February 24.

In its previous hearing, Apex Court had stated that protestors cannot block public roads and cause inconvenience to others. The senior advocates will meet the protestors and would persuade them to continue their agitation from a different location so that commuters are not hassled with the road blockades and diversions. Former chief information commissioner Wajahat Habibullah would further help them in the task. Shaheen Bagh Protest: Anti-CAA Protesters Call for Press Conference, Later Cancel It.

Supreme Court asks who can be appointed to go to persuade/talk to Citizenship Amendment Act protesters from Shaheen Bagh. Names of Senior Advocate Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran, came up during the hearing for being appointed as an interlocutor to talk to the protesters. https://t.co/wgbHnVif4w — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2020

On Monday, Justice Kaul said, "We are not saying that people don’t have the right to raise their concerns. The question is where to protest? Because if this continues on the roads today for this legislation, tomorrow it could be done for another legislation. You cannot block public roads. There cannot be an indefinite period of protest in such an area. If you want to protest, it has to be in an area identified for protest."

The appointment of the senior advocates as mediators comes after Delhi Police alleged the protesters, mostly women, are "keeping children in the front as a shield".