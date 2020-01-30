Shaheen Bagh Protest: Anti-CAA Protesters Call for Press Conference, Later Cancel It

Shaheen Bagh protests against CAA. (Photo Credit: PTI)

New Delhi, January 30: The protesters of Shaheen Bhag on Thursday cancelled the press conference, hours after informing the media that they would be briefing them at 11 pm. The following update arrives after no consensus was reached on opening the roads for the passage of people.

According to several reports, one section of the protesters against the Citizenship Amendment Act wanted one side of road to open, while there were others who opposed the idea. The press conference was most likely on the decision taken by the protesters only. With division of opinion on the issue, the press conference was cancelled. Shaheen Bagh Protest: Assam Govt to File Case Against Protest Organiser for His 'Cut Assam from India' Statements.

Here's a tweet by one journalist:

UPDATE- #ShaheenBagh Protests to continue as before. No consensus reached on opening one side of the road. Multiple factions in the protesters: One that wanted one side of road to open, another that opposed such a move. Press Conference that was called has been CANCELLED — Zeba Warsi (@Zebaism) January 30, 2020

Earlier, the Union government have appealed to the women-led anti-CAA protests to end their agitation and clear the path for passerby. However, the women have denied the requests, stating that they would only give passage to emergency vehicles. The women-led protests is continuing in the national capital since December 15, 2019.