Shahrukh, Man in Red T-Shirt Who Wielded Gun at Police And Opened Fire During Violence in North East Delhi, Arrested

Protesters at Delhi Police headquarters agitating against the violence at Jamia Millia Islamia University (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, February 25: Shahrukh, the man in a red t-shirt who opened fire at police during violence in North East Delhi yesterday, has been arrested by Police. The Delhi Police on Tuesday informed that the death toll in the violence in Northeast Delhi increased to seven and as many as 80 were injured in the clashes. Police informed that the seven deaths include - one police personnel and 6 civilians.

Northeast Delhi turned into a battlefield on Monday as protesters torched houses, shops, vehicles and a petrol pump, and hurled stones. The violent clashes erupted between the pro and anti-CAA in northeast parts of the national capital for the past two days. The police used tear gas in a bid chase away the protesters. Delhi Violence: CM Arvind Kejriwal Appeals to People to Maintain Peace, Says 'Have Been Told People Coming From Outside, Need to Seal Borders'.

#UPDATE Shahrukh, the man in a red t-shirt who opened fire at police during violence in North East Delhi yesterday, has been arrested by Police. pic.twitter.com/c902Eno5bs — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2020

Amid the ongoing unrest in Northeast Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to Delhites to maintain peace. After holding a meeting with MLAs and officials of affected areas, the Chief Minister briefed the media and said the officials have informed him that there is a severe shortage of police force in those areas.