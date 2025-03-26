Mumbai, March 26: India’s aviation sector is set for significant expansion in 2025 with the launch of three new airlines, Shankh Air, Air Kerala, and Alhind Air, aiming to enhance connectivity and affordability. These airlines will introduce new routes, improving access to key domestic and Gulf destinations. Let us know all about these airlines.

Uttar Pradesh, in particular, will benefit as Shankh Air prepares to begin operations from Noida’s Jewar International Airport. Air Kerala and Alhind Air will also commence operations, strengthening regional connectivity, especially to southern states, while expanding access to Gulf nations. Their launch is expected to drive a significant rise in air travel nationwide. DGCA Issues New Guidelines, Directs Airlines To Send Flyers Rights via WhatsApp With Booked Ticket.

Shankh Air

Shankh Air, Uttar Pradesh’s first full-service airline, will launch from Noida Jewar International Airport, initially connecting Lucknow, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, and major metros. With INR 2,000 crore in funding, it plans to start operations with two aircraft by the end of March and expand to five within a year. International routes are set for 2027. SpiceJet Layoffs: India-Based Airlines Lays Off Around 2,000 Employees Its Workforce in FY24 as Part of Financial Reorganisation Strategy.

Air Kerala

Air Kerala, set to launch in 2025, aims to be India’s first ultra-low-cost airline. Originally planned by the Kerala government in 2005, it is now a private venture under Zettfly Aviation, founded by UAE-based entrepreneurs Afi Ahmed and Ayub Kallada. The airline will start with three ATR 72-600 aircraft from Cochin International Airport, connecting smaller cities in Kerala to major hubs. By 2026, it plans to expand to international routes, mainly serving the Malayali expatriate community in the Middle East.

Alhind Air

Calicut-based Alhind Group is set to expand beyond its travel agency roots by launching Alhind Air, a regional airline. The carrier will begin operations from Cochin International Airport with two ATR 72-600 aircraft and aims to grow its fleet to seven within a year. It also plans to introduce international flights to Gulf destinations within two years.

When Will These Airlines Be Launched?

These airlines are expected to launch in 2025, but the final dates depend on regulatory approvals from the DGCA. The launch of three new airlines in India in 2025 marks a milestone for the aviation industry, bringing better regional connectivity, improved services, and more competitive fares.

