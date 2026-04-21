Mumbai Police have arrested a 10th-pass former bar dancer and seized around 5,000 MDMA (ecstasy) pills worth nearly INR 6 crore in a major anti-drug operation on the city’s outskirts. The accused, identified as Ashwini Paul, was taken into custody on Sunday from her residence in Titwala, where officers also recovered multiple mobile phones and SIM cards.

Police say Paul is suspected to be a key link in a larger drug distribution network spanning Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra. Investigators are now examining her role in sourcing and supplying party drugs, with early findings indicating connections beyond the city. Yusuf Pathan’s Father-in-Law and 2 Others Arrested for Violent Road Rage Attack in Mumbai.

How Police Traced the Network

The arrest follows earlier detentions of two individuals, Irfan Ansari and Sufiyan, in Andheri East’s Saki Naka area. Authorities had seized 200 MDMA pills from them, and subsequent interrogation reportedly led police to Paul.

Officials said the raid at her residence in the Padmavati Royals housing society in Titwala was carried out cautiously, with measures taken to prevent any alert that could disrupt the operation. Maharashtra IPS Reshuffles: Devendra Fadnavis Government Transfers 9 Indian Police Service Officers.

Entry Into Drug Trade

According to investigators, Paul’s involvement in drug trafficking began after her partner was jailed. During prison visits, she allegedly came into contact with a suspected trafficker, Irfan, who introduced her to the illegal trade. Police claim she was gradually drawn into the business with promises of quick earnings and eventually became involved in distribution activities.

Originally from Pune, Paul moved to Mumbai in 2012 and worked at a dance bar. Over time, she is believed to have built a network supplying MDMA pills, primarily targeting college students. Authorities said the pills were sold for INR 1,500 to INR 2,000 each, with demand-driven distribution extending to multiple locations across the state.

Police have seized five mobile phones and eight SIM cards from Paul, which are now being analysed to identify associates and trace the origin of the drugs. Investigators are also exploring possible links to suppliers in Pune and Navi Mumbai, suggesting a broader syndicate may be involved.

Paul has been remanded to police custody until Wednesday. Officials clarified that, at this stage, there is no confirmed connection between this seizure and recent deaths reported at a concert in Goregaon.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2026 03:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).