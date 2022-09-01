Lucknow, September 1: The Uttar Pradesh government has asked all higher education institutions to celebrate 'Shikshak Parv' on September 5, to commemorate the birth anniversary of late President S. Radhakrishnan, an accomplished scholar and academic.

According to a state government spokesman, all public and private universities and colleges will organise various events and activities such as felicitation of faculty members, lectures of eminent scholars and personalities on various themes related to the role of teachers as envisaged in NE, webinars, workshops, panel discussions, book reading, screening of educational films and exhibitions on the contribution of teachers in the Indian knowledge system from September 5-9. 16 IAS Officers Transferred in Uttar Pradesh, Major Administrative Reshuffle in State.

The idea behind the celebration of Shikshak Parv, as mandated by the UGC, is to acknowledge the dignity of the teaching profession and contribution of teachers in nurturing young minds and nation building.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 01, 2022 01:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).