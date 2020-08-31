New Delhi/Tokyo, August 31: Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday replied to India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had wished him a speedy recovery. In his tweet, Shinzo Abe said he was touched by PM Narendra Modi's "warm words" and hoped further enhancement in partnership between India and Japan. Abe resigned as Japan's Prime Minister last week, citing his poor health as a major issue. Indo-Sino Stand-Off: Japan Backs India, Says It Opposes Any Unilateral Attempt to Change Status Quo on LAC in Ladakh.

"I am deeply touched by your warm words, Prime Minister @narendramodi. I wish you all the best and hope our Partnership will be further enhanced (sic)," Abe tweeted. It was learnt that Abe has been battling with ulcerative colitis for years. He was on a thanking spree and expressed his gratitude towards leaders across the world who were concerned about his health. He thanked US President Donald Trump and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison among others.

Shinzo Abe Thanks PM Narendra Modi:

I am deeply touched by your warm words, Prime Minister @narendramodi. I wish you all the best and hope our Partnership will be further enhanced. https://t.co/h4CHcZcCwj — 安倍晋三 (@AbeShinzo) August 31, 2020

PM Modi had on August 28 expressed grief over the ill health of Abe and wished for his speedy recovery. "Pained to hear about your ill health, my dear friend @AbeShinzo. In recent years, with your wise leadership and personal commitment, the India-Japan partnership has become deeper and stronger than ever before. I wish and pray for your speedy recovery," the Prime Minister had tweeted.

