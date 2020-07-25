Bhopal, July 25: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who had tested positive for coronavirus earlier in the day, will be admitted to COVID-19 dedicated Chirayu Hospital and will undergo treatment there. Chouhan shared this information himself on his Twitter handle saying that he has been advised by the doctors to be hospitalized and hence he will be admitted to Chirayu Hospital. "The corona patient should not insist that we stay home quarantine or go to the hospital. We should follow the instructions of the doctors", he tweeted. Madhya Pradesh: Arvind Bhadoria, State Cooperative Minister, Tests COVID-19 Positive.

In another tweet, Chouhan appealed to all his colleagues that if they have any symptoms of coronavirus, they should not be negligent and get a COVID-19 test done immediately. In the tweet, Chouhan wrote, "My dear people, I was having symptoms of #COVID19, after the test my report has come positive. I appeal to all my colleagues that whoever has come in contact with me, get corona test done. People close to me must move to quarantine."

Here's the tweet by Shivraj Singh Chouhan:

In a series of tweets, Chouhan said, "I am following all the guidelines of COVID-19. I will quarantine myself according to the doctor's advice. I appeal to the people of my state to be careful, just a little carelessness invites coronavirus. I made every effort to avoid it, but people used to come and meet me for various reasons." Chouhan said in his absence, Ministers Narottam Mishra, Bhupendra Singh, Vishwas Sarang will hold meetings.

