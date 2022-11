New Delhi, November 16: The Delhi Police is planning to conduct a psycho assessment test of Aftab Ameen Poonawalla following multiple discrepancies in his statement in connection to murdering his live-in partner, a senior official said on Wednesday.

According to the senior police official, there is a possibility that the investigators will request for the test which will help them understand Aftab's mental health and the nature of steps he took to commit the gruesome crime. Shraddha Walkar Case: Aftab Ameen Poonawala, His Girlfriend Shifted to Chattarpur on May 15, Three Days Before Her Murder.

"The test will bring out the truth and it is expected that the police teams investigating the case will conduct it after the initial probe is completed," said the official. Earlier in the day, the Saket Court approved a narco test of the accused after the Delhi Police said that he was not cooperating in the investigation.

Following his arrest on November 12, Aftab has given multiple statements about how he killed his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopped her body into 35 pieces. Sources have said that when Aftab was first called for questioning, he told the investigators the victim had left the house on May 22. Shraddha Walkar Murder Case: Aftab Ameen Poonawala Would Have Killed His Girlfriend Ten Days Before, Say Sources.

But investigators doubted his version and on strong questioning and through digital evidences, including the use of her Instagram account, which showed the location of the Mehrauli area, he finally confessed to his crime.

