Panaji, September 12: Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik was discharged from a private hospital in Panaji on Saturday, exactly a month after he was admitted for coronavirus treatment. The 67-year-old parliamentarian has successfully recovered from COVID-19 and is fit to be discharged, said the team of medics who were monitoring his health. Kanimozhi Writes to Shripad Naik, Seeks Suspension of Union Secretary for Asking Non-Hindi Speaking Doctors to Leave Webinar.

Naik, a senior BJP leader and Lok Sabha MP from North Goa, had contracted the infection on August 12. He was subsequently admitted at the Manipal Hospital in Panaji. In the past month, his condition had deteriorated due to comorbidities.

Days after his admission to the hospital last month, Naik's condition worsened to alarming levels. A team of specialists from Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) was also rushed to the hospital to monitor his health.

Update by ANI

Goa: Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik discharged from hospital in Panaji today after being admitted for #COVID19, for a month. pic.twitter.com/sX7a5HAzrL — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2020

On August 22, when his condition relatively improved, Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said Naik nearly walked back to life from the gates of death. "He (Naik)…virtually had gone into the doors of death and (has) come back," he was reported as saying.

In August-end, Naik's health again turned serious, with oxygen-level in his body acutely dropping. By the start of September, however, his condition improved and he was out of all sorts of danger.

Notably, Naik heads the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH), which is tasked with developing the education, research and propagation of indigenous alternative medicine systems in India. He is also a Minister of State (MoS) for Defence.

