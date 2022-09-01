Chandigarh, September 1: Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar was the mastermind behind the murder of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala and he had coordinated with gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and some others to execute the killing earlier this year, according to a charge sheet filed by the Punjab Police.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. He was killed when he, along with his friend and cousin, was travelling in a jeep to Jawahar Ke village in Mansa. Six shooters waylaid and sprayed bullets on him.

After the killing, Goldy Brar, who is a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, had claimed the responsibility for the act. The Punjab Police had filed a 1,850-page charge sheet, its first in the case, against 24 accused in a Mansa court on August 26. Sidhu Moosewala Murder Case: Punjab Police Name 36 in Charge Sheet.

The charge sheet was filed under different IPC sections, including 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 341 (wrongful restraint), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), and relevant provisions of the Arms Act.

The police had lodged an FIR against 36 accused but it filed the charge sheet against 24, including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, and Goldy Brar.

According to the charge sheet, accused Goldy Brar was the mastermind behind the murder of Moosewala.

He had given the news of withdrawal of security of Moosewala to shooters on May 28 and had asked them to hurry up and kill the singer on May 29, according to the charge sheet. Moosewala was among the 424 people whose security was pruned by the Punjab Police on temporary basis.

According to the charge sheet, Brar had coordinated with accused Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, Sachin Bhiwani, Anmol Bishnoi, Sachin Thapan, Monu Dagar, Pawan Bishnoi and the shooters and prepared the plan to kill Moosewala. He arranged weapons, money, cars, phones, SIM cards and shelters for the other accused.

Brar used messaging app Signal to communicate with other accused, according to the charge sheet. Brar had executed the plan to murder Moosewala to avenge the killing of Vicky Middukhera. Youth Akali leader Vicky Middukhera was killed last year. The name of Shaganpreet Singh, who was said to be Moosewala's manager, had figured in the murder of Middukhera. Sidhu Moose Wala’s Song ‘Jaandi Vaar’ Restrained From Release by Punjab Court.

Police had identified six shooters who were part of the two modules allegedly involved in the killing. While Priyavrat Fauji, Kashish, Ankit Sersa and Deepak Mundi were in a Bolero vehicle, Manpreet Singh and Jagrup Singh Roopa were in a Toyota Corolla.

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police had earlier nabbed Priyavrat Fauji, Kashish and Ankit Sersa. Roopa and Manpreet were neutralised by the Punjab Police while Deepak Mundi was still at large.