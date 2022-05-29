Punjabi Singer and a Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala has been shot dead in firing incident at Punjab's Jawaharke Mansa. He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries. As per information received, three others have been injured in the attack. Hailing from Moosa, a village in Mansa district, Moose Wala had joined the Congress amid much fanfare in November last year.

