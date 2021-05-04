Chandigarh, May 4: Sikh charity Sri Guru Granth Sahib Society will urgently set up a 100-bed Covid Care Centre with an oxygen facility at the PGI Hospital's Infosys Sarai, Chandigarh Adviser Manoj Parida said on Tuesday.

The decision was made in view of excellent work done by the society in Bal Bhawan, he added.

Earlier, the society has set up a 40-bed Covid care facility with oxygen supply at Bal Bhawan in Sector 23.

Meanwhile, the administration decided that vaccination will be free for all beneficiaries, including those between the age of 18 and 45, in the city.

