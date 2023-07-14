Amaravati, July 14: Smoke in Chennai-Bengaluru Double Decker Express triggered panic among passengers in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district. The incident happened on Thursday. Smoke from one of the coaches sent panic among passengers. After noticing the smoke, passengers of S6 coach pulled the chain and got down. Smoke Detected in Train in Odisha Video: Smoke Seen in Coach of Dibrugarh-Kanyakumari Vivek Express Near Brahmapur Station After Sack Gets Stuck in Wheel, Passengers Jump to Safety.

The incident occurred near Kuppam town in Chittoor district. According to railway officials, smoke was noticed minutes after the train passed through Gudiyattam Railway Station. Sikandrabad-Agartala Express Train’s Passengers Deboard After Detecting Smoke in AC Coach at Berhampur Railway Station in Odisha.

Smoke Seen in Coach of Chennai-Bengaluru Double Decker Express:

#WATCH | Chennai-Bengaluru Express was halted in Chittoor on Thursday after smoke was witnessed in the engine. Railway DRM Kusuma Hariprasad stated that the incident happened on Thursday while moving towards Bangalore from Gudiyattam Railway Station. The smoke billowed out of… pic.twitter.com/VL93bvwZGz — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2023

Officials said the smoke was because of brake jam. No one was injured in the incident. The train resumed its journey after the repair.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 14, 2023 01:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).