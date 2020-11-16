Secunderabad, Nov 16: The South Central Railway (SCR) zone added four additional special trains between Bidar, Yeshvantpur and Latur to facilitate the journeys of passengers on Monday.

"In order to facilitate the passengers, Indian Railways will run additional special trains between Yeshvantpur - Bidar - Yeshvantpur and Yeshvantpur - Latur - Yeshvantpur with normal fare," said a railway zone official.

Train number 06271 from Yeshvantpur to Bidar will run four days a week from Tuesday. It will depart Yeshvantpur at 7 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday to arrive in Bidar at 9:15 a.m. on the next day.

The return train, 06272, will depart at 6:05 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday to reach Yeshvantpur at 7:40 a.m. on the next day.

Likewise, train number 06583 from Yeshvantpur to Latur, a tri-weekly, will depart Yeshvantpur at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday to arrive at Latur at 1:05 a.m. on the next day.

In return, train number 06584 will depart Latur at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday to arrive in Yeshvantpur at 7:40 a.m. on the next day.

