Srinagar, October 12: The security forces in Jammu and Kashmir gunned down two terrorists during an encounter in the Rambagh area of Srinagar on Monday. According to details by IG Kashmir Vijay Kumar, one Pakistani terrorist named Saifullah and one local terrorist affiliated with LeT trapped have been gunned down. The official informed that Saifullah was involved in an attack on CRPF personnel in September and the recent attack on CRPF in Nowgam in which two personnel lost their lives. The Jammu & Kashmir Police informed that the search operation is underway in the area. Jammu And Kashmir: Two Terrorists Killed by Security Forces in Encounter in Pulwama's Awantipora.

The gunfight between the security forces and terrorists broke out earlier in the day, police said. Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Old Barzulla area of the city in the early hours after receiving specific inputs about the presence of militants in the area. Police informed that around 7:45 AM, when searches were underway, the militants opened on the forces, to which the forces retaliated leading to an encounter. According to reports, after the initial contact, there was a lull for half an hour and then the firing resumed.

Here's the tweet:

#Update 2 terrorists killed during an encounter in the Rambagh area of Srinagar. The search is underway. Further details awaited: Jammu & Kashmir Police https://t.co/OpAuNs3H5O — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2020

On Saturday, four terrrorists were killed in two separate encounters with security forces in Kulgam and Pulwama districts of Jammu and Kashmir Saturday. The security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in the area late Friday night following specific inputs about the presence of militants there. The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the forces, who retaliated.

