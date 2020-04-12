Haryana to be Divided Into Three Zones During Coronavirus Lockdown, Gurugram to Fall Under Red Zone: Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar chairs meeting on coronavirus (Photo Credits: IANS)

Chandigarh, April 12: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said the state would be divided into three zones - red, orange and green - and each zone will have a different set of restrictions during the coronavirus lockdown which is most likely to be extended till April 30. A region will be categorised as red or orange or green zones based on the number of coronavirus cases there. Coronavirus Tracker Live News Updates on April 12.

After an interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Manohar Lal Khattar addressed the people of Haryana and said that "the indications" from the meeting were that the lockdown is set to increase by two weeks. He added that the state will be divided into three zones and each zone will have different restrictions during the lockdown. "We are working on a protocol," Khattar said. Coronavirus Cases Cross 8000-Mark in India, Death Toll Climbs to 273 With 34 Fatalities in Past 24 Hours.

Regions that reported the maximum number of coronavirus cases will be identified as red zones. The orange zone would have districts reporting few cases and the green zone with no case at all. Khattar said four districts including Gurugram will be declared red zones. Out of 177 cases in Haryana, Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh and Palwal account for more than 100 cases.

Manohar Lal Khattar on Coronavirus Lockdown:

#WATCH Lockdown ki sthiti ke liye PM ne shabd prayog kiya ki ab 'lock-in' ki sthiti banani hogi, matlab jo laghu udhyog ke sansthan hain aur jahan kam log kaam karte hain unko social distancing ke liye office mein rehna hoga aur vahin bhojan karna hoga: Haryana CM pic.twitter.com/FY0k2397dk — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2020

The Kerala government is also considering to divide districts into three categories for relaxation of the lockdown. Almost every state favoured the extension of 21-day nationwide lockdown which is set to end on April 14. Rajasthan, Telangana, Maharashtra, Odisha and Punjab have already announced to extend the lockdown till April 30.