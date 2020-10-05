Bhubaneswar, October 5: India on Monday successfully flight tested the Supersonic Missile Assisted Release of Torpedo (SMART) missile from Odisha. The missile known as 'SMART' was flight-tested at 11:45 am today from Wheeler Island off the coast of Odisha. The Ministry of Defence stated that the launch and demonstration of the missile is significant in establishing anti-submarine warfare capabilities. The tracking stations (Radars, Electro-Optical Systems) along the coast and telemetry stations including down range ships monitored all the events.

During the flight test, all mission objectives, including missile flight upto the range and altitude, separation of the nose cone, the release of Torpedo and deployment of Velocity Reduction Mechanism (VRM), were met perfectly. Prithvi Short-Range Ballistic Missile Developed by DRDO Successfully Test-Fired From Balasore in Odisha; All You Need to Know.

WATCH: SMART successfully flight tested from Wheeler Island off Odisha coast

#WATCH: Supersonic Missile Assisted Release of Torpedo (SMART) successfully flight tested today from Wheeler Island off the coast of Odisha. It's a missile assisted release of lightweight Anti-Submarine Torpedo System for Anti Submarine Warfare operations far beyond Torpedo range pic.twitter.com/Ts1Ev4uYne — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2020

Supersonic Missile Assisted Release of Torpedo (SMART): All You Need to Know

SMART is a missile assisted release of lightweight Anti-Submarine Torpedo System for anti-submarine warfare (ASW) operations for far beyond torpedo range. SMART is a supersonic anti-ship missile working as a supersonic anti-submarine missile. This will be a major technology breakthrough for stand-off capability in anti-submarine warfare. This launch and demonstration are significant in establishing ASW capabilities. All mission objectives, including missile flight upto the range and altitude, separation of the nose cone, the release of Torpedo and deployment of Velocity Reduction Mechanism (VRM), were successfully met It is a Hybrid weapon system where two-weapon capabilities are joined to make one weapon system that vastly expands the range and speed of a weapon system which has not changed much over the decades.

After the successful launch, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for the magnificent fear. Taking to Twitter, Singh said this will be a major technology breakthrough for stand-off capability in anti-submarine warfare.

"The DRDO has successfully flight tested the Supersonic Missile assisted release of Torpedo, SMART. This will be a major technology breakthrough for stand-off capability in anti-submarine warfare. I congratulate DRDO and other stakeholders for this significant achievement," Singh tweeted.

