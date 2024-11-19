Maharashtra will go to the polls for its 2024 Assembly elections tomorrow, November 20, with voting scheduled from 7 AM to 6 PM across all 288 constituencies, as reported by ECI. The election campaign concluded on November 18, with major political parties, including the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP-led Maha Vikas Aghadi, facing off against the MahaYuti alliance, which includes BJP, NCP-Ajit Pawar, and Shiv Sena factions. Voters will cast their ballots at various polling stations, with strict security measures in place. The results of the Maharashtra Assembly elections will be announced on November 23, determining the next government. Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 43,020 Voters Removed From Mumbai Electoral Rolls Post Lok Sabha Polls, Says BMC.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 Voting Tomorrow

Maharashtra Votes Tomorrow

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)