Satna, June 1: The Madhya Pradesh police nabbed a 50-year-old man, who had allegedly raped a minor girl, from neighboring Uttar Pradesh nearly two years after the incident. The rape accused, identified as Satyendra Shukla, has been evading arrest by disguising as a sadhu or priest. He was living in a temple in Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli district. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Refused Sex, Man Kills Wife and Throws 3 Children in Canal.

Shukla, a resident of a village under Sabhapur police station in Madhya Pradesh, had allegedly raped a 17-year-old girl in March 2019, and fled. According to a report by TOI, police said the accused had raped the minor on pretext of treating her through black magic. While the police had registered a case, Shukla remained absconding. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Pregnant Dalit Woman Allegedly Thrashed, Raped by Village Muscleman in Chhatarpur, One Held.

Police raided several locations in a bid to catch Shukla but in vain. A reward of Rs 5000 was also announced on the arrest of the accused. Eventually, the police department's cyber cell got involved and managed to trace Shukla in Chanduali. The accused had disguised as a sadhu to evade arrest.

"It was after one year and 10 months that the accused was arrested from a temple in Chandauli district of Uttar Pradesh," Sabhapur police station in-charge, SPS Chandel, was quoted as saying.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2021 03:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).