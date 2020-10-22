Patna, October 22: Sushil Kumar Modi, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister, has tested positive for COVID-19. The 68-year-old minister has been admitted to AIIMS in Patna. Modi took to Twitter to announce that he has tested positive for coronavirus and said he will be back soon for poll campaigning. "Tested positive for CORONA. All parameters perfectly normal. Started with mild temperature. No temperature for last 2 days. Admitted to AIIMS Patna for better monitoring. CT scan of lungs normal. Will be back soon for campaigning", Modi tweeted on Thursday.

The minister tested positive ahead of the polls. Voting for Bihar assembly elections will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7 followed by counting of votes on November 10, the Election Commission announced on Friday. India Reports 55,838 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Tally Crosses 77-Lakh Mark, Death Toll Rises to 1,16,616.

Here's the tweet:

Tested positive for CORONA.All parameters perfectly normal.Started with mild https://t.co/cTwCzt88DL temp.for last 2 days.Admitted to AIIMS Patna for better monitoring.CT scan of lungs normal.Will be back soon for campaigning. — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) October 22, 2020

The COVID-19 tally in Bihar mounted to 2,08,237 after 1,277 more people tested positive for the infection on Wednesday. The state reported eight fresh fatalities pushing the state's coronavirus death toll to 1,019, a health bulletin said. Reports inform that Patna district reported the highest number of new cases at 308, followed by Muzaffarpur (69), East Champaran (65), Nalanda (60) and Purnea (53), the bulletin said.

