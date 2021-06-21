Chennai, June 21: A brain-dead young male aged 27 saved two patients at the MGM Healthcare here with his organs. In a statement issued here, MGM Healthcare, a private hospital said the young man was admitted to a private hospital in Salem after he suffered a traumatic brain injury in a road traffic accident.

Despite the best efforts of the experts, he was declared brain dead. After an approved brain death certificate and thorough counselling of the family, they agreed to donate his organs in order to save the lives of a few individuals.

The accident victims' heart and lungs were retrieved by a team of experts in Salem and a green corridor was created in Salem and Chennai to transport both the organs. National Award-Winning Kannada Actor Sanchari Vijay’s Mortal Remains to Be Cremated with Police Honours.

According to MGM Healthcare, the organs were airlifted from Salem and transported to Chennai in less than two hours using a helicopter. The experts at MGM Healthcare performed life-saving surgeries to give a new lease of life to the critically-ill patients.

Both the patients are stable and the surgeries were performed following all necessary Covid-19 protocols to avoid any infection. His remaining organs were dispatched to other hospitals.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 21, 2021 03:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).