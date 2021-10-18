Chengalpattu, October 18: A 47-year-old man allegedly poisoned his 10-year-old daughter before hanging himself in a hotel room in Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu district. The incident took place on October 16 in Mamallapuram town of the district. The deceased were identified as Ravichandran and Deekshita. They were residents of Chennai's Otteri area. Bengaluru Shocker: Man Kills Wife Before Hanging Self In Byadarahalli.

Ravichandra was reportedly under depression as his income was affected due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The 47-year-old man's wife had died a few years ago. According to a report published in The Indian Express, Ravichandra had promised his daughter that he would take her to the Mamallapuram beach. On Wednesday, the two checked into a hotel on October 13.

Ravichandran had reportedly told the management of the hotel that he would vacate the room on October 16. As per the media report, when the hotel staff called the man on Wednesday at 4 pm, his phone was switched off. The hotel staff then decided to enter his room. They found the man hanging from the ceiling while his daughter's body was lying on the bed. As per the police, the girl had consumed poisoned milk. UP Shocker: Man Kills 21-Day-Old Daughter After Argument With Wife in Prayagraj.

The police were informed. The bodies of the deceased were sent for autopsy to Chengalpattu Government Hospital. The police also found a suicide note. In the note, Ravichandran said that no one was responsible for his death. He had also dropped a message in his family group before taking the extreme step. The man in the message wrote that he was frustrated with his life, and there was no one who could take care of him and his daughter.

After reading the WhatsApp message, Ravichandran's relatives called him. However, his mobile number was switched off. They then informed the police about the message. A case if under Section 174 of the CrPC was registered.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 18, 2021 07:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).