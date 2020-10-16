Salem, October 16: A 74-year-old man, who was rescued from a freezer box, used to store dead bodies, has died. Balasubramania Kumar was being treated at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital in Salem after he was rescued from the freezer box. He was allegedly left "to die" in the freezer box by his family members. Police have booked family members of the deceased for negligence and endangering life.

On October 13, Balasubramania's brother Saravanan called for a freezer box to place his brother’s body allegedly presuming him "dead". However, after 24 hours, when an executive from the company which provided the freezer came to collect it, he found Balasubramania breathing and alive. The executive raised an alarm and neighbours rushed to help him. It is reported that the family claimed to have a signed letter from the hospital where Balasubramania was being treated declaring him "dead". Tamil Nadu: 70-Year-Old Man Arrested For Sexually Abusing Minor Girl in Coimbatore.

A video of the incident went viral on social media in which Balasubramania's brother Saravanan was seen saying that his brother is "dead" even when the man behind the camera tells him that Balasubramania’s hand is shaking inside the freezer box. "His hands are trembling, how?... How can that be possible if he’s dead?" the person behind the camera asks. In response, Saravanan fumbles and says: "His soul has not left him yet."

Deivalingam, an advocate who provides free vehicles to carry bodies, told a news channel that Balasubramania's family had told him that they were waiting for him to die. A case against Balasubramania's family members has been registered under section 287 (negligent conduct to endanger human life) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 16, 2020 04:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).