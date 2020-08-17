Coimbatore, August 17: The forest staff of Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore Division and veterinarians are monitoring a Makhna elephant. On Saturday, the tusk-less male elephant was found roaming with an injury in his mouth at Maruthamalai forest. An NGO is also helping the forest staff. The elephant is reported to be between 25 and 35 years of age.

According to a report published in The New Indian Express, the jumbo is unable to to chew food due to the injury. The animal is also discharging saliva continuously. The injury reportedly has happened around 10 days ago. The forest staff team, which is looking after the elephant, is led by District Forest Officer of Coimbatore Forest Division D Venkatesh. Elephant Dies in Kerala’s Malappuram, Forest Official Says Injuries Suggest Death Was Due to Fight With Another Elephant.

Other members of the team are - Former Joint director of animal husbandry department NS Manokaran, Coimbatore Forest Veterinary Officer A Sugumar and the members of an NGO -- CWCT. The elephant suspected to have bitten a country bomb. Elephant Dies in Chhattisgarh, Herd of Elephants Gather Around Dead Body in Surajpur, Carcass Yet to Be Retrieved by Forest Department.

“Based on observation, the injury might have caused during an infight with another male elephant. We have found a tusker roaming inside the Maruthamalai forest. We will know the cause of injury after we start the treatment,” reported the media house quoting A Sugumar as saying. Since Sunday, the field-level staff have been placing fruits laced with antibiotics and pain killers near the spot where the animal was last seen.

Meanwhile, a cow died near Mettupalayam after it accidentally bit a country bomb on Sunday. The investigation has been initiated in the matter. The owner of the cow filed a complaint. A case has been registered.

