Chennai, June 5: The Tamil Nadu government led by MK Stalin on Saturday extended COVID-19 lockdown till June 14 in the state to prevent the rise in COVID-19 cases. The decision by taken by Stalin after chairing a meeting with top officials of the state over the prevailing COVID_19 situation in the state. However, relaxations have been given in 11 districts of the state. The northern districts of Tamil Nadu are witnessing a steady cline in the cases, while the southern districts of the state are reporting an increase in COVID-19 infections. MK Stalin Announces Rs 4000 COVID-19 Relief for Over 2 Crore Families, Tamil Nadu Govt to Bear Treatment Cost of Coronavirus Patients; 5 Big Decisions Taken by CM on Day 1.

The relaxation will come into effect from June 7, 2021. Notably, Tamil Nadu is among the five states of India with high COVID-19 cases. The state government prepared two sets of relations – one for 11 districts will high caseloads and another for remaining districts with the fewer caseload. The 11 hotspot districts of Tamil Nadu are - Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Myladuthurai. Tamil Nadu Government Fixes Charges for Ambulances Carrying COVID-19 Patients, Violation of Orders Will Lead to Cancellation of Driving Licence.

Here Are New Guidelines:

Standalone provisions/vegetable/fruits/fish/meat shops to function between 6 am to 5 pm.

Vegetable/flower/fruits vendors on pavement can function between 6 am and 5 pm.

Fish markets and slaughter houses will be allowed to function only for wholesales.

Government offices allowed to function with 30 percent staff strength;

Only 50 tokens will be issued at sub-registrar offices

Only 50 percent workers are allowed in match box factories.

In the case of other districts apart from the above the following services are allowed with relaxations:

Private housekeeping services will be allowed with e-pass.

Electricians, plumbers, carpenters, motor technicians and other self employed persons will be allowed to function between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. with e-pass.

Shops selling electrical goods, hardware, automobile components, book, stationery items, automobile service stations (not sales showrooms) can function between 6 am and 5 pm.

Cycle and two wheeler mechanic shops can function between 6 am and 5 pm.

Taxis with three passengers other than driver and autorickshaws with two passengers can ply with e-pass. In taxis two only two mpassengers are allowed to sit behind driver.

For those travelling to hill stations can do with e-pass from the District Collectors.

Export units and units supplying raw materials for export units located in Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Salem, Karur, Erode, Namakkal and Trichy can function for supply of samples with 10 percent staff strength.

Tamil Nadu on Friday registered 22,651 new COVID-19 infections and 463 deaths, pushing the total infected so far to 21,95,402 and the fatalities to 26,128. Recoveries remained high with 33,646 people walking out of health care institutions totalling 19,00,306 till date, leaving 2,68,968 active infections in the state.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2021 12:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).