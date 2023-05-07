Chennai, May 7: The Tamil Nadu government is planning to distribute coconut oil and groundnut oil through ration shops. As a pilot project, coconut oil and groundnut oil will be distributed from ration shops in Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts of the state.

The state government had earlier announced distribution of cooking gas through ration shops. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Minister, R. Sakkarapani, told IANS that the government was taking steps to buy 15,000 tonnes of wheat. Tamil Nadu Government To Release Data on Department-Wise Carbon Emissions, Says CM MK Stalin.

He said, "The central government reduced the monthly allotment from 23,000 tonnes to 8,000 tonnes and hence we are in shortage of wheat. Our Officials will be meeting higher officials in Delhi on Tuesday and seek permission from them for procuring wheat through National Cooperative Consumer Federation of India Ltd (NCCF)." Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Announces Free Laptops for All Secondary and Higher Secondary Teachers of State.

He said that there has been a huge demand from the people of Tamil Nadu even in rural areas for wheat and added that this might be due to the changed eating habits of the people.

