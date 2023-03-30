Chennai, March 30: In an unfortunate incident tragic, a nine-year-old schoolgirl, who was popularly known as 'reels queen' and 'insta queen', allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday after her father asked her to study in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur district. The kid killed herself by hanging from a window grill.

According to a report in TOI, the Class IV student, Pratiksha, had created nearly 70 reels in the past six months and for this reason was called 'reels queen' by friends and neighbours.

Pratiksha was playing with her friends near her grandmother's house on Tuesday. Seeing this, her parents Krishnamoothy and Karpagam chided her for staying out late and playing and told her to study. The parents then gave the child the house keys and went to buy some household essentials.

When they returned, they saw that the house was shut from the inside and even after repeated knocks on the door or her parents' loud calls, Pratiksha did not respond. Her father broke open the door and entered to find Pratiksha hanging from a window grill with a towel around her neck. The couple immediately rushed her to a hospital. However, the doctors declared her dead.

Tiruvallur Town police has registered a case after being informed of the incident and a probe is underway.

