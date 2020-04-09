Tamil Nadu: Police Search for COVID-19 Patient Discharged by Mistake in Villupuram District

Coronavirus cases | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Chennai, April 9: Tamil Nadu Police are searching for a COVID-19 patient who was discharged by a hospital in Villupuram district by mistake, said police. The hospital had discharged four coronavirus positive patients owing to a clerical error on Tuesday.

Realising the mistake the hospital authorities reached out to the police and located three persons belonging to the same family residing in the district. The one person who is being traced is a migrant labourer from Delhi. Coronavirus Cases in India Rise to 5734 With 540 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Jumps to 166.

According to the police, special teams have been formed to trace the missing patient. The Villupuram district has 20 Covid-19 patients.