Coronavirus Cases in India Rise to 5734 With 540 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Jumps to 166

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 9: The total tally of COVID-19 cases in India reached up to 5,734 on Thursday after an increase of 540 new cases and 17 deaths in last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. As per data on the official website, of the total number, 5,095 are active cases, 166 are dead, one has migrated, while 473 people have been discharged after recovery. India is currently in the third week of its 21-day nationwide lockdown which was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24. ICMR Study Shows One COVID-19 Patient Can Infect 406 Persons in 30 Days if Lockdown Order Flouted.

According to data, Maharashtra continued to be the worst-affected state with coronavirus having the highest number of cases, 1018. Tamil Nadu has 690 cases, Delhi has reported 576 cases. Meanwhile, in Kerala there were 336 cases, while in Telangana, there were 427 cases, Andhra Pradesh had reported 305 cases, Madhya Pradesh had 229, Uttar Pradesh had 343 and Rajasthan had 328 as of Wednesday evening.

Increase of 540 new COVID19 cases and 17 deaths in last 24 hours; India's total number of #Coronavirus positive cases rise to 5734 (including 5095 active cases, 473 cured/discharged and 166 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/ooymN0Bb7U — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2020

In the wake of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in India, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) allowed rapid antibody-based blood tests for coronavirus, scaling up its capacity to fight the pandemic. On Wednesday, the ICMR informed that a total of 1,27,919 samples have been tested as on April 8, 2020. On a single day on April 8, 2020 till 9 PM IST, a total of 13,143 samples were reported of which 320 were tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.