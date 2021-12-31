Chennai, December 31: Heavy rains in Chennai led to three human deaths due to electrocution and four subways were shut down on Thursday. Nearly 100 streets in Chennai city were waterlogged and the officials and employees of the Greater Chennai Corporation are at work to clear the waterlogging in the city.

K.K.S.S.R Ramachandran, Tamil Nadu Revenue and Disaster Management Minister, told the media that 106 streets in the city are waterlogged and once the rain stops, the waterlogging would be cleared.

The Minister said the tanks and reservoirs around Chennai are being monitored for inflow and if necessary they would be opened for safety. Ramachandran added that rains received were high in Nandanam, Vadapalani and M.R.C. Nagar in Chennai city. The Indian Meterological Department (IMD) said Nungambakkam received 12 cm of rain and Nandanam 8 cm of rainfall during the day on December 30. Tamil Nadu Rains: Red Alert Issued in Chennai, Kanchipuram, Thiruvallur and Chinglepet in View of Heavy Rainfall.

S. Balachandran, Deputy Director-General, IMD, while speaking to media said, "The interaction of easterly winds at lower levels and westerly winds at upper level has brought rain to the city. The rains in the city will continue till January 3." IANS had reported earlier that there would be rains and winds in several coastal areas of Tamil Nadu.

N. Puviarasan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, while speaking to media said, "The unexpected fast movement of the easterly trough over Chennai coast has led to intense rainfall in the city on Thursday. Prediction of such heavy rains is impossible."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 31, 2021 08:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).